Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.03. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 103,500 shares trading hands.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

