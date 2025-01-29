Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,084.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of Global X E-Commerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBIZ opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.