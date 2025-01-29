Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 99,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Gold X Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

About Gold X Mining

Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title.

