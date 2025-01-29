Head-To-Head Contrast: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 5 8 0 2.50 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oshkosh presently has a consensus price target of $121.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.69%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.41% 19.87% 8.09% Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Oshkosh and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oshkosh and Lotus Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $9.66 billion 0.65 $598.00 million $10.30 9.30 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 2.96 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -1.90

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lotus Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

