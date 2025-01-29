Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HURC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies accounts for 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

