Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ HURC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.43.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
