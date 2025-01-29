Impinj (PI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj Trading Up 1.7 %

Impinj stock opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $95.96 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $47,664.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,857.72. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $219,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,482,457.84. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,533 shares of company stock worth $112,739,581 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $245.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

