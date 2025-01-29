International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

