International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Oppenheimer

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,341,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,366,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

