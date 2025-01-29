Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

