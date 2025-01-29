iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Increased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 219.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

