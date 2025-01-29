iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 841.1% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,754,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

