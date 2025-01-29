Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.84. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 58,414 shares traded.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

