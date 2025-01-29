J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,500.80. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $42,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $42,060.00.

On Friday, January 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $37,980.00.

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $37,630.00.

On Friday, January 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $37,810.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE SMC opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.37. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

