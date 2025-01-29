Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 390,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,306 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $293,738.10.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68.
Okta Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Okta
About Okta
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.