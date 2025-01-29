Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Up 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 18,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

