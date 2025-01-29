KBC Group NV Has $14.91 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,278.34 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,289.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,226.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,172.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.