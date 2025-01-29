Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

