Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,179 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average is $189.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.