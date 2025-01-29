Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,179 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average is $189.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
