Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) SVP Thomas James Doyle Sells 4,949 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $604.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 251.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

