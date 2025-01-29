Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $119.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

