LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LPL Financial Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $358.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.18 and its 200 day moving average is $271.86. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $361.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $397.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
