McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Short Interest Up 14,900.0% in January

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
McBride Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCBRF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. McBride has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
McBride Company Profile
