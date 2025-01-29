McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Short Interest Up 14,900.0% in January

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

McBride Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBRF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. McBride has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

