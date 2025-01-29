Michael Finian Reilly Sells 2,958 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.