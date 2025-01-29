Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey C. Smith Buys 650 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $12,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,226.64. The trade was a 1.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

