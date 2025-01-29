Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $510,189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 58,375.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,405,000 after buying an additional 387,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $309.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

