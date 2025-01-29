Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 22.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

