Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 840,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 176,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

