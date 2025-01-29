Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,392 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $4,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,644.90. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total transaction of $71,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 775,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,857,250. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,452 shares of company stock valued at $167,581,256.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.