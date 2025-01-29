National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:SIA FY2026 Earnings

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$11.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.25). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

