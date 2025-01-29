National Bank Financial Predicts GRP.U FY2025 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.7 %

GRP.U stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

