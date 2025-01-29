Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Netcompany Group A/S Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

Netcompany Group A/S Company Profile

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, and internationally. The company offers various platforms, including PULSE, a development platform for real-time, connected, data-driven operations; AMPLIO, an enterprise solution designed for the modern business landscape; AMI, a platform that connects businesses, authorities, and customers; and EASLEY, an AI-powered platform that uses advanced natural language processing for user interaction and output generation.

