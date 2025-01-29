Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $520.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.69.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
