Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of AdvanSix worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 618.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $444,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $848.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

