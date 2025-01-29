Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 758.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 135,311 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 315.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

