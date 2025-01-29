Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

