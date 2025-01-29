Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.