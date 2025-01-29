Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after buying an additional 185,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

