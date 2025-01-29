Norfolk Southern Corporation Elects Lori J. Ryerkerk as New Board Member

On January 27, 2025, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced the election of Lori J. Ryerkerk to its Board of Directors. The decision, made by the Board, appointed Ryerkerk to serve as a member and be part of the Company’s Human Capital Management, Compensation, Governance, and Nominating Committees.

Get alerts:

This appointment stems from a Cooperation Agreement dated November 13, 2024, with Ancora Catalyst Institutional, LP and its affiliates, where both parties agreed to jointly select an independent director for the Board. As per the terms of the agreement, Ms. Ryerkerk will be included in the Company’s slate of director nominees for the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

Ms. Ryerkerk’s election to the Board does not involve any undisclosed arrangements or agreements with any other party. Additionally, there are no transactions requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K between Ms. Ryerkerk and Norfolk Southern.

In terms of compensation, Ms. Ryerkerk will receive the same cash and equity compensations as other non-management directors of the Company, aligning with the details outlined in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

A press release regarding Ms. Ryerkerk’s appointment to the Board was issued by Norfolk Southern on January 27, 2025, and is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the Company’s filing. This disclosure falls under Regulation FD and is not considered a filed document for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or for incorporation by reference in future filings.

Norfolk Southern acknowledges that the addition of Ms. Ryerkerk with her extensive global leadership experience in various industries will bring valuable insights to the Company’s strategic direction and operational performance.

For those seeking further details about the new Board member, Ms. Ryerkerk’s professional background includes her tenure as chairman, CEO, and president of Celanese Corp., along with over three decades of experience in energy, manufacturing, and chemical sectors.

Norfolk Southern’s decision to appoint Ms. Ryerkerk reflects their commitment to ensure a diverse and experienced leadership team to navigate the company’s continued growth and mission of delivering exceptional service to customers and the communities they serve.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Norfolk Southern’s 8K filing here.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories