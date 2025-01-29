Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

ORC opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.82. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

