Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.46. 5,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

