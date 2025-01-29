Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,117 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

PayPal Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

