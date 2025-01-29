Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.18 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 346.05 ($4.31). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.35), with a volume of 513,391 shares.

Pacific Assets Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.49 million, a PE ratio of -6,985.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nandita Sahgal bought 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,547.14). Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

