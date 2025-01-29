Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.
NYSE:KO opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
