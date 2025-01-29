Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $427.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

