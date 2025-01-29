Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,273.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 416.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,234.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $174.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

