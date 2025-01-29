PFG Investments LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $86.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

