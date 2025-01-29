Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.55 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.45. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,032,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

