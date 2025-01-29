Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,684 ($20.95) on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,005 ($24.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,663.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,741.37.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

