Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.4 %
LON RAT opened at GBX 1,684 ($20.95) on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,005 ($24.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,663.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,741.37.
About Rathbones Group
Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.
