Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CACI FY2025 Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $24.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.10. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACI. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.50.

CACI International Stock Down 6.5 %

CACI stock opened at $393.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.24. CACI International has a 1-year low of $338.50 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CACI International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in CACI International by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

