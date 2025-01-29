Reviewing Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Volatility and Risk

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Glucose Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.10 -$49.19 million $0.48 2.90 Glucose Health $540,000.00 3.97 -$420,000.00 ($0.04) -3.14

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Happiness Development Group. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Happiness Development Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Glucose Health -95.31% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Glucose Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

